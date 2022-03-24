More Wintry Precipitation On The Way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As March comes to an end, our chances for wintry precipitation is not ending. It looks like there's another chance before we start the weekend for some light, wintry precipitation. It also looks like our temperatures are going to stay on the cooler side to end the month too.
A big low pressure system continues to slide its way eastward; this is the same low that brought severe weather across parts of the Deep South and snow to parts of the Plains and the Midwest.
Southern Wisconsin will continue to see the threat for a light, wintry mix through the early evening hours before skies start to quiet down. Clouds will try to clear a little bit before we go into Friday however, another Clipper will move in and bring back the clouds and the wintry precipitation.
This Clipper will bring in another light round of wintry precipitation beginning in the late morning hours on Friday and last through the afternoon hours on Friday. In addition to the wintry precipitation, winds will be breezy out of the northwest too. The precipitation will wrap up by the time we move into Friday night.
An incoming high pressure system will move in for the weekend meaning our skies will be more sunny but our temperatures will be on the cooler than normal side. Winds will remain breezy through Saturday too.