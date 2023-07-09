Morey Airplane Company hosts annual Fly-in/Drive-in pancake breakfast in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a... pancake? Pancakes and the sky teamed up for a fun-filled morning at EAA Chapter 93 and Morey Airplane Company's annual pancake breakfast.
The Sunday Fly-in/Drive-in breakfast returned to Middleton with all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, bacon and eggs. Visitors were invited to enjoy breakfast and learn more about aviation.
Tom James, Chairman of the Fly-in/Drive-in breakfast, shared how the annual event helps community members who are interested in aviation.
"The reason we do this Hawaiian breakfast is to fund our scholarships," James said.
The cost of meals at the event helps Morey Airplane Company fund four different types of scholarships, some of which offer up to $11,000. While the pancake breakfast is a day of fun, James said they take the scholarships seriously.
"We try to pick people who have a real passion for aviation," James said.
The annual Fly-in/Drive-in pancake breakfast gives Morey Airplane Company a unique opportunity to help aviation enthusiasts' careers take off.