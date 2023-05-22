'Most passionate and knowledgeable coach': Supporters of former Waunakee coach speak on his behalf

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Supporters of Dana MacKenzie, a longtime boys basketball coach spoke out during a school board meeting Monday morning.

The district chose not to renew MacKenzie's contract after what he says were "unsubstantiated allegations" from a "small group of people."

Inside a packed school board meeting, former players of MacKenzie shared the impact he left on them.

"Coach MacKenzie is the most passionate and knowledgeable coach I've ever been around," said Drew Hanzel, a Waunakee boys basketball player.

"I have never met a coach in my life who shares the same passion for the game," said Owen Elliott, a Waunakee boys basketball player.

The players also expressed disappointment in the board's decision to not renew his contract.

"After spending an entire season with him, it is nearly impossible for me to come up with a single reason as to why Coach MacKenzie would be let go," Hanzel said.

"I don't believe it is fair to take away the relationship that current players have built with a very successful coach MacKenzie because of accusations put forward by parents and past players," said Jack Ellickson, a Waunakee boys basketball player.

Mitchell Farrey, former Waunakee basketball manager, also spoke directly to School Board President Joan Ensign.

"Joan, as a former math teacher, I know you completely understand that when you have a subset of data and you have an outlier, that outliers must be thrown out. That's what this information is an outlier within a 20-year sample," Farrey said.

Then, MacKenzie himself spoke about the day he said he got the call that his contract wouldn't be renewed.

"And I was told it was because we need to change the culture... I want you to look at our culture. It's right here, and there's more out there [pointing to out in the hallway] that you can't even see. That's our culture. I don't think it's our culture that needs to change," MacKenzie said.

27 News asked Ensign what led to the board's decision. She told our reporter couldn't talk about a "personnel decision" and declined an on-camera interview.

Ensign says no next steps have been defined, but did acknowledge she feels an obligation to revisit the topic because of the community response.

MacKenzie added he wants his supporters to know he appreciates them.

"I can't thank the people that were here enough, thank the people that emailed in hundreds of emails to the board. The support we've gotten is amazing, and it's very humbling to know how much we've impacted lives of Waunakee people past and present," MacKenzie said.