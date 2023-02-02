Most Wanted: The search for Kevin Anderson

SUMNER (WKOW) — In the quiet farm country outside Fort Atkinson, Jim and Nedra Lemke built a small business and a bustling family with five kids.
"So, my dad was a very, I guess I would describe him as a very stereotypical, just man's man," said son Josh Lemke. "He built everything himself. He fixed everything himself."
Josh then smiles as describing Nedra.
"Mom was a super sweetheart. The term my dad always used was that they broke the mold with that lady," he said.
The Lemke's were very active in the community and their church.
"I think my youth pastor, John Ackatz, said it extremely well. They're the real deals," Josh said.
Josh returned home to be with his parents for the funeral of Nedra's father, Verdal Anderson, on June 12, 2020. That was his first glimpse at family tension over his grandfather's estate. Nedra had been named the executor of the estate. According to family and police, that angered her older brother, convicted felon Kevin Anderson. Jim Lemke asked his son if he would bring a gun to the funeral, just in case.
"Probably the only time my dad's asked me specifically, like, 'Hey, are you gonna be?', because we were heading to the funeral. He asked me specifically if I was gonna be carrying that day," Josh said.
Just a few days after that funeral on June 16, Nedra called her brother Kevin and left him a message explaining her plans to mow their father's farm property. Police later released text of the 26-second message.
"Hi Kevin, this is Nedra. Say, I have plans to get the mowing done at the farm and so I need access into the shed to get to the mower. If you could call me back and let me know. We’re planning on doing that tonight so that would be really helpful. Ok, I’ll talk to you later. Bye bye."
Nedra and Jim Lemke arrived at the farm in Sumner later that evening. When they arrived, they noticed broken windows and called 911 to report a potential burglary at 5:48 p.m.
"There's windows broken out, windows open and we had locked the house down. I need to have someone come look at this before I walk into the house," Nedra told the 911 operator, who dispatched an officer to the house.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy arrived 12 minutes later. He noticed a woman's body on the ground near a vehicle in the driveway. He immediately called in for backup. As he made the call, shots came toward him from inside the farmhouse.
The deputy returned fire with four shots while making a run for safety. Backup arrived to find the farmhouse going up in flames. Officers eventually discovered Jim and Nedra Lemke's bodies lying on the ground near their vehicle. They also found Kevin Anderson's truck hidden in an outbuilding. However, there was no sign of Kevin on the property or the burned-out house. So, police used a drone, K-9 units and officers on the ground to comb the nearby woods.
"There's probably nearly 1,000 acres of wooded area and marsh and the grass is tall. It's really hard to see," explains Det. Ryan McIntyre from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Anderson was not found in the area. In the following weeks and months, there were no credible sightings.
"We got a few tips, some information that comes in," McIntyre said. "But once we vet it out and find out, well, this person is similar, but it's not the Kevin Anderson we're looking for."
Police issued warrants for Anderson's arrest and asked hunters to be on the lookout. However, more than two years later, the search continues.
"If I don't have evidence that he's deceased, then I have to also have to consider that he's alive as well," McIntyre said.
McIntyre says he has no evidence to make him believe Anderson had any help escaping. However, the police do hold out hope that someone may hold the key to finding him.
"You know, anybody that's knows them, or has thought of something, or maybe they dismissed it at first," McIntyre said of the helpful information he is looking for.
The silence over the past two years has been hard to process for Josh Lemke and his family.
"I think that having like closure to the story itself has plenty of value in and of itself that there's not this guy walking around doing whatever he wants to do now," Josh said.
Kevin Anderson has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of arson of a building and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 920-674-7310. You can also submit an anonymous tip at 800-78-CRIME.