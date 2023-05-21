Mostly dry and warm pattern ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The last full week of May shows temperatures in the 70s and 80s and little to no rain chances.
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will try to return to parts of Wisconsin today, so expect a bit more haze in the sky through at least Monday. Air quality should remain okay as we warm into the middle 70s for Sunday afternoon. We'll cool into the lower 50s overnight before reaching a few degrees higher than today for Monday. Monday will also see a little more cloud cover.
Tuesday will be the warmest of the forecast with highs in the 80s. By Wednesday, we'll be tracking a cold front moving across the state through the midday hours. This will cool down temperatures and increase cloud cover. It's possible that the cloud cover could bring us a few isolated rain showers, but most of us will stay dry.
Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will only reach the lower to middle 70s. We'll warm a bit more through the end of the week and into Memorial Day Weekend.