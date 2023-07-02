Mostly dry but warming up through the rest of the holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday has a small chance for a few showers and storms, but we'll stay mostly dry through the 4th.
We'll see more sunshine through Sunday as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. A few isolated showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry through Tuesday. However, expect temperatures to warm into the 90s for Monday and Tuesday, and it will feel a bit humid, as well.
A stray shower or two can't be ruled out on the 3rd and 4th, but rain chances don't look very likely those days. A cold front is set to track across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms then. That system will also cool us into the upper 70s and lower 80s to end the first full week of July.