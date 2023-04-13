Mother arrested after child eats, overdoses on marijuana gummy

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY
FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The combination of very warm temperatures in the lower 80s, gusty
south winds of 12 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 25 to 28 percent are expected from
late Friday morning into early Friday evening. This will bring
elevated fire weather conditions across most of southern
Wisconsin during this period.

Avoid burning outdoors on Friday, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Early This Evening...
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Friday
Afternoon Toward Central Wisconsin...

.The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening for all of southern Wisconsin. Very warm, breezy, and dry
conditions will continue to support critical fire weather
conditions during this period. Another round of critical fire
weather conditions are possible toward central Wisconsin Friday
afternoon, with elevated fire weather conditions elsewhere.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge,
Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee,
Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...South to southwest 12 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25
MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Mother arrested after child eats, overdoses on marijuana gummy

  Updated
  • 0
Arrest USE ME

OREGON (WKOW) — A mother was arrested after police say her 4-year-old overdosed on a marijuana gummy.

The Oregon Police Department reports officers responded to a Stoughton hospital Tuesday afternoon for a 4-year-old in their care. 

Police say the child's mother and another adult couldn't get the child to respond at home and thought the child had eaten and overdosed on a marijuana gummy.

After an investigation, police determined the child had overdosed at an Oregon residence. Police searched residence the next day and seized drug paraphernalia.

The mother was arrested for child neglect and booked into the Dane County Jail.

The child was treated and has since been released.

