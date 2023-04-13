Mother arrested after child eats, overdoses on marijuana gummy

OREGON (WKOW) — A mother was arrested after police say her 4-year-old overdosed on a marijuana gummy.
The Oregon Police Department reports officers responded to a Stoughton hospital Tuesday afternoon for a 4-year-old in their care.
Police say the child's mother and another adult couldn't get the child to respond at home and thought the child had eaten and overdosed on a marijuana gummy.
After an investigation, police determined the child had overdosed at an Oregon residence. Police searched residence the next day and seized drug paraphernalia.
The mother was arrested for child neglect and booked into the Dane County Jail.
The child was treated and has since been released.