Mother charged with killing son allegedly suffered agitation from war in Ukraine

SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WKOW) -- A Sheboygan Falls mother accused of killing her son was allegedly suffering from agitation caused by coverage of the war in Ukraine, and experiencing "surges of rage."
That's according to a criminal complaint obtained by 27 News' Green Bay affiliate, WBAY.
41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock is a Russian native.
Police say she killed her 8-year-old son, Oliver, and then attempted to kill her 11-year-old son.
The criminal complaint said Hitchcock was having "brain fog" and didn't have control of her thoughts and heard voices in her head, including that the Russian government would take her kids and abuse them.
Her husband of 15 years said she was growing agitated by the war and started drinking vodka and had rage.
She told investigators she thought about taking her own life, but didn't want to leave her boys to suffer and be abused, so she would "end his suffering with my hands."
Hitchcock appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.
Her husband and other family members were there.
WBAY reports that within minutes of sitting down, Hitchcock tried to talk to them, saying: "I told you. I told you. We need to leave."
Hitchcock's bond was set at $1 million dollars. She is slated to appear in court again on Thursday.
As she was ushered out of court, WBAY reports that she looked at her husband and said she loved him, she was sorry and she didn't know what happened.