Mother of murdered son struggles with finances to bring son home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A birthday celebration in Ohio turned deadly, leaving a Madison man dead and his mother with a heartwrenching struggle to pay her son's final expenses.
Officials in Akron, Ohio confirmed a Madison man, Shawn Knox, was killed in a shooting after an argument over the weekend.
"No parent should have to bury their kid. Your kid is supposed to bury you," said Wendy Thompson, Knox's mother.
When Thompson's son took a road trip to celebrate his 28th birthday, she had no idea it would be his last.
Akron police say her son was shot and killed outside an Akron, Ohio home after an argument with the suspect, Christopher Bailey.
"He had his family with him. So he definitely wasn't trying to do nothing but celebrate and enjoy himself," said Thompson.
Wendy said her son was not a violent person. She said he was a hardworking father of three small kids and losing him is devastating.
"This is the hardest thing I can think of at this moment that I've ever had to go through and I went through a lot of hard things. I've lost my mom, lost my fiancee," said Thompson.
Shawn's death just complicates Wendy's hard times.
"I lost two of my toes due to diabetes. My baby sister has stage four breast cancer and I am her caregiver. My 17-year-old was diagnosed with schizophrenia," said Thompson.
To make matters worse, Wendy says she can't afford to bring her son's body back home to Madison.
They [funeral home in Akron] saying that they can try to get him a flight sometime this weekend. Once I get a $4,000 deposit to them," said Thompson.
Wendy says she'll need another $6,000 to bury her son and worrying about his final expenses has left her unable to even start grieving.
"It's like being awake in a dream that you can't wake up from and I just wish I could wake up," said Thompson.
Wendy says her son's final expenses for flight and burial are a little more than $10,000. A GoFundMe account has been created to help with these costs.