Mother, son report being shot at with pellet gun while walking on East Washington Avenue

  • Updated
Police lights 4

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating a report of a mother and son being shot by a pellet gun on Sunday. 

According to an incident report from an MPD spokesperson, the pair told police the incident happened while they were walking along E. Washington Avenue near Schmedeman Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

They claim someone in an older blue vehicle fired at them from the back window of a car. Neither were hurt in the incident. 

Police didn't locate any pellets in the area and are reviewing video from nearby businesses this week. 

