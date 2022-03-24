Mother wants teens accused of kidnapping her infant son "prosecuted to the max"

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The mother of a child abducted in Milwaukee says she wants the girls accused of taking him to face serious charges.
Police arrested a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl for taking 3-month-old Anthony Crudup, Jr. Wednesday.
Crudup was missing for about 11 hours. He was found at a house blocks away from his home. He was not hurt.
"I feel they should be prosecuted to the max because they didn't have no business taking my baby," Crudup's mother Schatina Cureton told WISN-TV. "I mean stuff like this only happens on Lifetime movies. You don't hear stuff like this every day with teenagers taking babies. You know, that was crazy, and they need to be held accountable for their actions."