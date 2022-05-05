Mother's Day Weekend Forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alert
Mother's Day weekend is right around the corner and why not take both days to celebrate mom; Saturday is going to be more sunny while Sunday is going to be more cloudy. Both days, we'll be in the 60s.
A low pressure system that's bringing severe weather to the South will pass south of us, but we'll see an increase in cloud cover as well as the chance for scattered, light to moderate rain showers the farther south you live. As that low moves east, beginning Friday afternoon, clouds will start to clear to our west with our clear skies arriving Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday is going to be sunny with light winds and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. This would be the day to celebrate mom outside because another low will be moving in from the Plains which will bring the clouds back and breezy conditions on Sunday.
Looking beyond the weekend, 70s and 80s arrive starting Monday. These warm temperatures look to stick around through the middle of May. But with the increased warmth comes the daily threat for scattered thunderstorms; due to the heat, the storms will likely fire, if we see them, in the evening and overnight.