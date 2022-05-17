Mothers donating breast milk to moms in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families in Wisconsin and across the country are struggling to find baby formula.
The shortage has caused more mothers to look for breast milk to feed their babies. However, the supply may not be able to meet the demand.
A Dane County based alliance is working to combat that issue. Mother's Milk Alliance works to connect mothers in need of milk with women willing to donate theirs.
Claire Baker is a new mom and after having a hard pregnancy, she needed help finding breast milk.
"It's a really tender and fragile time I think, especially when you've had a difficult birth and a difficult journey to get to being a parent," Baker said.
That's when Baker said Mother's Milk Alliance stepped in.
"It did feel really loving and supportive to get milk from another parent in the area who had a baby," she said. "It just felt like they were looking out for us."
Alix Loniello and Johanna Hatch are just two of the volunteers helping women in need.
"I get to be the kind of the intermediary and connect those different parts of the community with each other," Hatch said.
And with the current baby formula shortage, Loniello said the need for milk donors is only increasing.
"While I think a lot of people have the heart and want to do that, it hasn't necessarily panned out with increased donations," she said.
Hatch said Mother's Milk Alliance will take frozen breast milk up to a year old.
"Every family wants to, and every family deserves to be able to feed their baby in a healthy and safe way," she said. "I hope that we are able to help families choose what's best for them in this really really difficult time."
The donated milk is free and Mother's Milk Alliance started offering free lactation counseling for those in need.