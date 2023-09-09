Motorcycle driver hospitalized after crash in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person is in the hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Janesville, according to police.
The Janesville Police Department said Saturday a motorcycle driver was speeding on W. Court St. around 4 Saturday afternoon when they crashed into a van.
JPD said the motorcyclist was first taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville before UW Med Flight took them to University Hospital in Madison.
The crash closed part of W. Court St. for two hours Saturday.