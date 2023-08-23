Motorcycle group makes stop in Fitchburg to raise money for children fighting terminal illnesses

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- A motorcycle group rolled into Fitchburg Wednesday to honor veterans and raise money for children fighting terminal illnesses.
The Patriot's Pack is riding across the country to raise money for The Jillian Fund. The organization supports families and children battling terminal illnesses.
Organizers said it's a unique opportunity to give back to the community.
Wednesday's event was hosted by the Gordon Flesch Company, and the company's CEO shared why the fund is important.
"It allows them to spend time with those loved ones in the hospital and not have to worry about medical expenses and bills at home and even their job sometimes," Patrick Flesch said.
Fitchburg was the sixth stop on the riders' 10-day journey.