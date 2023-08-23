 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions today with max heat index
values of 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Motorcycle group makes stop in Fitchburg to raise money for children fighting terminal illnesses

  • Updated
  • 0
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- A motorcycle group rolled into Fitchburg Wednesday to honor veterans and raise money for children fighting terminal illnesses. 

The Patriot's Pack is riding across the country to raise money for The Jillian Fund. The organization supports families and children battling terminal illnesses. 

Organizers said it's a unique opportunity to give back to the community.

Wednesday's event was hosted by the Gordon Flesch Company, and the company's CEO shared why the fund is important. 

"It allows them to spend time with those loved ones in the hospital and not have to worry about medical expenses and bills at home and even their job sometimes," Patrick Flesch said.

Fitchburg was the sixth stop on the riders' 10-day journey. 