Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing from police in downtown Madison

MADIOSN (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist was arrested in downtown Madison after a fleeing from police and crashing Thursday evening, according to the UW Police Department (UWPD).
Shortly after 10 p.m., a UWPD tried to stop a motorcyclist on West Gorham Street near North Broom Street because their bike had no visible license plate.
As the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcyclist attempted to flee by driving onto the sidewalk to pass stopped traffic. When he attempted to return to the roadway, he struck two vehicles that were stopped in traffic.
The motorcycle fell over, and the officer was able to contact the operator.
The motorcyclist, Patrick L. Marshall, 26, of Madison, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for fleeing/eluding, bail jumping and operating after revocation. Marshall has six previous convictions for operating after revocation. He was also cited for no license plate and improper passing.
No one was injured in this incident.