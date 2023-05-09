Motorcyclist dead after Columbia Co. crash with 16-year-old driver

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a 16-year-old driver in the town of Arlington Sunday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office responded to a report of a crash on County Highway K and Smokey Hollow Road at about 2:50 p.m.
A deputy immediately began medical care to the 77-year-old motorcyclist, and Med Flight was called.
The motorcycle rider was later pronounced dead by Med Flight.
The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle involved was not hurt. Sheriff's officials said alcohol and speed don't appear to be factors in the crash.
"Initial evidence shows that the SUV had stopped at the stop sign but then pulled out in front of the motorcycle," said the release.
The investigation is ongoing.