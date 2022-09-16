Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in rural Jefferson Co.

CONCORD (WKOW) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County early Friday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a release that deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on CTH E south of I-94 near Concord around 6 a.m.
Milbrath said their preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was going north on CTH E at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown PD, Jefferson County Emergency Communications and Jefferson County Medical Examiner.
The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, but speed is a contributing factor in the crash.