Motorcyclist dead after State Highway 33 crash in Dodge County

TOWN OF HUBBARD (WKOW) – A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 33 near Noble Road in Dodge County, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
In a new release, deputies responded shortly after 6:11 p.m. on Friday to a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Hubbard. According to reports, a pay loader driven by a 74-year-old male from Horicon pulled out from a driveway and onto State Highway 33 into the path of a westbound motorcycle.
The motorcycle struck the pay loader and then traveled into the south ditch of State Highway 33 where the driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old male from Beaver Dam, was ejected.
A helmet was worn by the motorcyclist at the time of the crash.
Lifesaving efforts were conducted, but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.
Horicon Police Department, Horicon Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Burnett Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, DCERT, and Flight for Life assisted at the crash scene.
The driver's name has not been released.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner are investigating the crash.