Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-39 off-ramp near Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 61-year-old Cambridge man died Tuesday afternoon after "failing to negotiate" the turn of an I-39 off-ramp, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Wisconsin State Patrol reported that the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on I-39 southbound at exit 142A near the Madison beltline.
The motorcyclist was travelling south and merging onto the 142A exit ramp to US 12/18 when they "failed to negotiate the turn of the exit ramp."
WSP reported that the motorcyclist was ejected from their vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
No additional information is available at this time.