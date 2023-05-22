 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after crashing in rural Sauk Co.

Sauk County Sheriff's Office

TROY, Wis. (WKOW) — Sauk County authorities say a motorcyclist died after crashing in Sauk County over the weekend. 

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the Sauk County Dispatch Center received a report of a motorcycle crash on State Road 60 west of County Road C near Troy around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. The caller said a motorcycle left the road, and the operator, who was thrown from the bike, was unresponsive.

Responding deputies found the motorcycle and operator down a steep embankment. Meister said the operator was breathing and semi-responsive, but she was severely hurt.

Med flight was called to the Spring Green Fire Department to transport her to a hospital, but Meister said she died from her injuries before being transported.

Initial investigation shows the motorcyclist was one in a large group traveling from Spring Green to Sauk City, according to Meister. He said she went off the roadway at a curve and fell down the embankment, coming to rest among large rocks and trees.

Meister said the operator's name is being withheld until her family is notified.

