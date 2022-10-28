Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hitting racoon, guy-wire in rural Dodge County

BURNETT (WKOW) — A 32-year-old Ripon man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he crashed his motorcycle near Beaver Dam Friday morning, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said the sheriff's office received several 911 calls about a serious motorcycle on CTH E just east of CTH A in the township of Burnett.
According to the investigation, the motorcyclist tried to pass a semi in a no-passing zone and on a curve.
As the motorcyclist passed, he struck a racoon with oncoming traffic approaching.
The motorcyclist went off the road, continued into an area with tall grass, then hit a utility pole's guy-wire.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where a medical helicopter met them for transport to a trauma center.
Schmidt said the operator was "believed to have life-threatening injuries."
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Schmidt says alcohol use, speed and reckless driving were identified as factors in the crash.