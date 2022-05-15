Motorcyclist killed in Iowa County semi-truck crash

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a semi-truck.
It happened Saturday at about 10 p.m. on State Highway 80 /133 and County Highway P, in the village of Muscoda.
First responders arrived shortly after and pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the scene. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.
The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of those involved until family notifications are made.
The road was closed for over four hours while authorities cleared the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.