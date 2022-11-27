Motorcyclist received 'possible life-threatening injuries' and 9th OWI after Ridgeway crash

RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Mount Horeb man sustained "possible life-threatening injuries" from a crash that shut from USH 18/151, the Village of Ridgeway Marshal's Office reported.
Ridgeway Marshal Officer Michael Gorham said his office and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on USH 18/151 at mile marker 53 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Investigators found the motorcyclist, 47-year-old Curt Lee, was heading east on his 1992 Harley Davidson when he passed another vehicle and lost control. Authorities said Lee went into the median, hit a traffic barrier and he was thrown from the motorcycle.
Ridgeway Fire Department and First Response, Dodgeville Area Ambulance Service, UW Med Flight and the Dodgeville and Barneveld Fire Departments also responded to the incident.
Gorham called Lee's injuries potentially life-threatening and said he was taken by Med Flight to a Madison hospital.
According to the Ridgeway Marshal's Office, Lee was initially charged with operating after revocation, failing to install an ignition interlock device and his 9th operating a motor vehicle under the influence offense.
The office said the investigation is ongoing, and additional traffic citations are pending.
Gorham reported speed and alcohol are considered to be primary factors in the crash.