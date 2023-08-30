Motorcyclist seriously hurt after driver runs stop sign in Grant Co.

FENNIMORE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after a 19-year-old driver ignored a stop sign, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at HWY 61 at CTY T in the township of Hickory Grove.
First responders arrived on scene to find the motorcyclist, identified as Michael Cockroft, 52, of Livingston, lying in the middle of the road.
During an investigation, Dreckman said it was learned Brady Hammell, 19, of Boscobel, was driving on CTY T when he ran the stop sign and pulled onto HWY 61. He pulled directly into the path of the Cockroft's oncoming motorcycle.
Hammell told officers he didn't see the the motorcycle.
Cockroft was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing gloves, a leather jacket and helmet at the time of the crash. His current condition is unknown.
Hammell was unhurt.
Dreckman said Hammell was referred charges of failing to stop at a stop sign - causing great bodily harm.