Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Green County crash

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist was seriously hurt following a crash in Green County Monday afternoon.
The Green County Sheriff's Office said at about 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to the W8700 block of State Highway 39 in the town of York for a report of a motorcycle crash.
Investigators said a 50-year-old Blanchardville man was going east on State Highway 39, when he tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. They said he wasn't able to make a curve a drove into a ditch.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle. The sheriff's office said he was not wearing a helmet and was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital by Med Flight.
The motorcycle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.