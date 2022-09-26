Motorcyclist taken by MedFlight after crash south of Monroe

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital by MedFlight after a crash south of Monroe Sunday.
Green County Sheriff's Office Corporal Mark Binger says deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Steiner Road and Franklin Road in the Town of Clarno.
Binger says a 62-yar-old Browntown man was driving a truck and stopped at the intersection. Before turning, Binger reports the driver looked both ways but didn't see any vehicles — but a motorcycle hit the truck while in the intersection.
Binger said the motorcycle was driven by a 64-year-old Belleville man who was thrown off the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.
The motorcyclist has life threatening injuries and was transported by MedFlight to a Madison hospital, according to Binger. The truck driver was not hurt.