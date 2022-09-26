 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist taken by MedFlight after crash south of Monroe

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital by MedFlight after a crash south of Monroe Sunday.

Green County Sheriff's Office Corporal Mark Binger says deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Steiner Road and Franklin Road in the Town of Clarno.

Binger says a 62-yar-old Browntown man was driving a truck and stopped at the intersection. Before turning, Binger reports the driver looked both ways but didn't see any vehicles — but a motorcycle hit the truck while in the intersection. 

Binger said the motorcycle was driven by a 64-year-old Belleville man who was thrown off the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist has life threatening injuries and was transported by MedFlight to a Madison hospital, according to Binger. The truck driver was not hurt.