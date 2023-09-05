Motorcyclist taken to hospital after rural Grant Co. crash

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing in rural Grant County over the weekend, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a motorcycle crash was reported on US 151 near Dickeyville around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.
Dreckman said Evan Weber, 20, of Muskego, was traveling north on US 151 when he "lost control due to speed" and crashed into the median.
Multiple witnesses reported there were two motorcycles traveling together at the time of the crash, and the other driver stopped to check on Weber. They left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Weber was taken to the hospital, and his motorcycle was totaled.
Dreckman said Weber received multiple citations related to speeding and keeping control of his vehicle.