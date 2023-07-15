 Skip to main content
Mount Horeb and its trolls host 52nd art fair

Mount Horeb Art Fair

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WKOW) -- Mount Horeb is bringing big emotion to a small town with their 52nd annual art fair this weekend.

In Mount Horeb's historic downtown Saturday, the street was lined with art, crafts, live music, food trucks and trolls.

Yes, trolls. 

Rachel LaCasse-Ford, the keeper of the trolls, explains the draw behind an art fair in the troll capitol of the world.

"They are the protectors of precious things," LaCasse-Ford explains, "Our precious things are our residents and our small businesses." 

By virtue of the trolls, Mount Horeb safely hosted the first day of the two-day art fair that features over 175 artists from around the nation. The fair has also welcomed about 20 new vendors this year. 

As Mount Horeb's art fair continues to grow, LaCasse-Ford says they anticipate over 15,000 visitors in the span of the weekend. This increase in foot traffic has proved to be beneficial for both the fair and downtown retail businesses, according to Lacrosse-Ford. 

"We survey our members after each event, and consistently, this is their largest event of the year for restaurants and for shops," LaCasse-Ford said.

The art fair continues on Sunday with unique pieces and a silent auction. 

For more information on Mount Horeb's art fair, visit the trollway's website.

