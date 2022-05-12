Mount Horeb chef heading to Poland to help feed Ukrainian refugees

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Matt Raboin usually spends his days at his hard cider company and farm-to-table restaurant in Mount Horeb, but Saturday, he's flying to Poland to help make meals for Ukrainian refugees.
He said seeing images of families fleeing the violence in Ukraine made him think of his own family.
"The fear and anxiety, I think about what that would be like, and it just sounds horrible," he said. "I feel like the least I can do is show up and cook some dinner. That's something I know how to do. I know how to cook."
Raboin will be volunteering in Przemysl, Poland, which is about 8.5 miles from the Polish-Ukrainian border. He'll be working with World Central Kitchen, which has served more than 20 million meals in eight countries since Russia first invaded Ukraine.
"I looked into their website and volunteering, and I saw a slot open up so I just jumped on it and bought a plane ticket," Raboin said.
He said he's hoping to learn a few Polish recipes while he's overseas that he can bring back to Mount Horeb and potentially serve as specials in his restaurant.
Raboin said he's not trying to change the world during his 10-day trip. He's just trying to help out the best way he can.
"I'm a drop in the bucket, [a] small drop in a very big bucket, but the more people who help out, the better the situation will be," he said.