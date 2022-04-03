Mount Horeb community uses music as medium to raise money for Ukraine

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- The Mount Horeb community used music as a medium to raise money for Ukraine Sunday.
They did so at a concert hosted by the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives and the Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability.
The concert took place at the historic old schoolhouse downtown and featured area bands that played both traditional and Eastern European instruments.
Organizers said they wanted to put the event together to show unity and support.
"We're seeing it unfold on the nightly news and folks want to do something," Tim White, a member of the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives said. "Democracy is under attack overseas in Ukraine and we have to in this country--recognize that and fight for democracy abroad and at home."
A $15 donation was suggested at the door and a raffle also brought in money.
Funds raised will go to Americares and Doctors Without Borders.