Mount Horeb emergency crew delivers baby boy

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Fire Department of Mount Horeb's EMS crew was in for a surprise when they delivered a baby boy right on scene.
In a Facebook post, the fire department got a call early Friday morning of a mother who was in labor and about to give birth.
When the crew arrived to the patient's house, they said they knew it wouldn't be safe to move the mother to the ambulance, so they got ready to deliver the baby right then and there.
That morning, the fire department helped safely bring a baby boy into the world.
"We thank the crew for their dedication to providing excellent prehospital patient care to our residents," the fire department said in their post.