Mount Horeb ignites first ever 'Burning Troll' event

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WKOW) -- Who said trolls can't be hot? Mount Horeb plans to show they can, with fire of course.
For the first time ever, the Troll Capitol of the world will be setting a 14 ft. troll ablaze at Saturday's 'Burning Troll' event.
Matt Raboin, a co-founder of the event, built the towering troll by hand.
While crafting a giant sculpture with the sole purpose of burning it to the ground may not be a common hobby, Raboin explains that there was a method to his madness.
"Its made out of old pallets and scrap wood, and it's all surfaced with cardboard," he said. Almost all materials used to make the troll were repurposed, according to the event website.
The inaugural Burning Troll event was created with the intention of bringing the community together in celebration of something innate; the desire to light things on fire.
But in contrast to its name, the event is not about destruction.
Brix Cider, Raboin's hard cider company and restaurant, presented the event and dedicated all drink sales to supporting the Upper Ridge Sugar River Watershed Association.
Along with helping the local environment, the creators of Burning Troll invited community members to enjoy a full day of entertainment.
Set on Raboin's farm, the event featured several live music performances, food and drink vendors, aerial dancers and a pop up sauna.
Of course, though, the main event displayed Mount Horeb's hottest troll.