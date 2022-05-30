Mount Horeb residents honor military veterans, including four-time Purple Heart recipient

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- When the community gathered in Mount Horeb Monday to remember the veterans who gave their lives for their country, there was one man in particular that received a special recognition.
Michael Mackler grew up just east of Mount Horeb, and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1966. He served in the Vietnam War from August 1968 to August 1969.
At Monday's ceremony at the Mount Horeb Veteran's Memorial, Commander Don Hartman, a member of the Mount Horeb VFW Post 9511, shared that Mackler, who rarely talked about the war, had actually received an extremely high honor: four times, in fact.
"Research we've done, he is the highest decorated Purple Heart of any veteran in Wisconsin in the Vietnam War," Hartman said. "There's a lot of ones, twos, and threes, but this is the only one we've found who had four."
The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving, on or after 5 April 1917, with the U.S. military.
Hartman said Mackler received all four during his first six months in Vietnam.
Mackler died last year, and Hartman said he rarely talked about the war or the honors he received.
"To find out he had four Purple Hearts, it just blew me away," said Hartman. "It's almost unheard of that a veteran would have that many. So that's why we're here today, to let everybody know about Mike Mackler and what he did and what he went through."
Mackler also earned a Bronze Star Medal for rescuing a truck that was hit by a rocket on March 1, 1969.
"He ran out under fire, got in the truck and pulled it to safety, and then performed medical aid to the wounded," said Hartman. "He did all that, never got a scratch."
There are hundreds of pavers at the memorial site, and each honors a veteran who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces and has ties to Mount Horeb.
If you're interested in a paver for a friend or family member, you can click here to find out more about the process.