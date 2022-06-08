Mount Horeb Summer Frolic begins Thursday

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- One of the first summer festivals in southern Wisconsin is about to kick off.
The Mount Horeb Summer Frolic starts Thursday at Grundahl Park.
They have a carnival, bingo, live music, plus food and drinks.
It's put together by nine service clubs and youth sports organizations in the area. Money raised at the festival stays local.
"They all get a little bit of a cut for the work that they do all year. And so we keep those service organizations alive. Then we also give lots and lots of money back to the parks and recreation projects around Mount Horeb," festival president Amy Mertz told 27 News.
There are fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
The parade starts at noon Sunday. New this year -- a Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopter will land at the end of the parade. You'll be able to tour the helicopter and talk to the flight staff.