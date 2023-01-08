 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mount Horeb's FFA hosts annual Toy Show and Kids Pedal Tractor Pull

  • Updated
  • 0
MoHo FFA Tractor Pull

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Mount Horeb's Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni continued their 30-year tradition of hosting the "Toy Show and Kids Pedal Tractor Pull" Sunday.

The event raises money to fund scholarships, and send FFA students to a leadership conference in Washington, D.C.

"The community's involvement today is just phenomenal," Mount Horeb FFA Alumni Toy Show Chair Nick Olday said. "It's a nice feeling to see like the community still has a value in a play show, and not just online sales."

Event organizers said the show is a collector's dream because many of the toys aren't for sale anywhere else, but added, what really matters is building relationships and friendships.

Tags

Recommended for you