Mount Horeb's FFA hosts annual Toy Show and Kids Pedal Tractor Pull

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Mount Horeb's Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni continued their 30-year tradition of hosting the "Toy Show and Kids Pedal Tractor Pull" Sunday.
The event raises money to fund scholarships, and send FFA students to a leadership conference in Washington, D.C.
"The community's involvement today is just phenomenal," Mount Horeb FFA Alumni Toy Show Chair Nick Olday said. "It's a nice feeling to see like the community still has a value in a play show, and not just online sales."
Event organizers said the show is a collector's dream because many of the toys aren't for sale anywhere else, but added, what really matters is building relationships and friendships.