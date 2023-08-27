Move-in week kicks off at University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Its the most wonderful time of the year--for parents who can finally turn that bedroom into an at home yoga studio.
Move-in week is officially in session at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Saturday as families, friends, and newly minted long-distance boyfriends drop their loved ones off at the dorms.
With 21 residence Halls laid out across the campus, the university houses about 8,000 students each year.
Drivers, be ready for some traffic while parents say goodbye and hope their kids have enough space in the dorm room to spread their wings. And prepare for all of the cars parking, unloading one after the other.
The official UW-Madison move-in time frame runs until Sept. 1, which means the city will be bursting with energy and pull-out futons.
More information about student move-in can be found on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Housing page.