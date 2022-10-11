Moving expert breaks down what you need to know about removing unwanted junk around the house

MADISON (WKOW) -- Owning a home can also come with a lot of maintenance, including the need to get rid of some clutter and junk that may be lying around the house.
Some removal services can move things like unwanted appliances and electronics out for you.
"If you try to remove them yourself, might scratch a floor or a wall," said Neal Stake, the director of operations at Two Men and a Truck. "The big thing is plan ahead and let whoever it is that is going to come get them for you."
Things like that will take some planning and research on your end. If you do call a removal company, make sure you know how much it will cost you for them to get rid of it. You should also think about what you can do versus what you might need a company to do for you, and whether you're willing to pay for that.
"Sometimes time is the biggest piece that you need and calling somebody, calling a professional to get rid of that can save you a lot of time," said Stake. "We can remove an entire junk truck full stuff in less than an hour a lot of times."
If you need yard waste removed, that is often based on local ordinances in each municipality.
"Some you can put at the end of the roads, but junk removal can also take those," Stake said.
Most of the time, companies will not remove hazardous materials for you, and that will be something that the homeowner will need to deal with on their own.