MPD: 1 person seriously hurt after fight in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a suspect after someone was seriously hurt in a fight in downtown Madison Thursday night.
Sgt. Christopher Keys said at about 11:25 p.m. police were called to the 700 block of East Johnson Street for a victim who was "suffering from a laceration."
Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect left the area after the altercation and hasn't been located. But police said they don't believe the public is in danger.
The investigation is ongoing.