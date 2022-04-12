MPD: 10 spent shell casings found in Allied Drive area

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident after multiple spent shell casings were found in a parking lot.
Sgt. Nathan Becker said at about 10 p.m. Monday, multiple people called 911 to report hearing shots fired from the Allied Drive area.
When officers arrived, they found 10 spent shell casings on the pavement of a parking lot. There was no damage to homes or injuries reported.
MPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers line at (608) 266-6014.