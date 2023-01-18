MPD: 16-year-old girl arrested in stabbing on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has offered new information on a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She said he is expected to survive.

Fryer said a 16-year-old girl was arrested, and the weapon involved has been recovered.

The incident stems from a disturbance at a Madison middle school earlier on Tuesday, according to Fryer. She said a group then met at Warner Park, where the stabbing happened.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim Lemonds said in an email to 27 News that there "was a group of people who exchanged words in the parking lot of one of our schools" Wednesday afternoon. He said the group left when staff asked them to.

Lemonds said MPD informed the district later of an "incident" and said "some of the individuals" involved in that incident may have been a part of the group in the parking lot earlier in the day.

Fryer said MPD's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and more charges are possible.

