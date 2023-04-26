MPD: 16-year-old student in custody after bringing loaded gun to school

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Vel Phillips Memorial High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Police Sgt. Chanda Dolsen said police were dispatched to the school around 3:15 p.m. for report of a person with a handgun.
Dolsen said police found a 16-year-old with a loaded handgun, which they were able to safely take.
The 16-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and faces a charge of possession of a firearm on school property.
In a statement from Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds, he said a staff member received a tip that a student had a firearm. He said staff was able to quickly find and isolate the student.
LeMonds said weapons of any kind have "absolutely no place" at MMSD schools, and they're taking this incident "very seriously."
He reminds people of the importance of "if you see something, say something," because in this case, it allowed "the best possible outcome."
Because of the stress these incidents cause, LeMonds said Students Services staff will be available to offer support to those who need it.
MMSD is cooperating with Madison police in the investigation.