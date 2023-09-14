MPD: 2 arrested after crashing U-Haul to escape officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers arrested two people who crashed a U-Haul while trying to run from a traffic stop.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers tried to pull over a U-Haul van on E. Washington Avenue early Saturday morning.
The driver drove the van over a median and crashed it in an attempt to escape the officer.
The driver and passenger then ran away.
The passenger -- who Fryer identifies as Teneshia Johnson, 38 -- was immediately caught.
A K-9 tracked the driver -- identified as Christopher Aspinwall, 37 -- to a nearby building.
Aspinwall was arrested for resisting, eluding, bail jumping and other felony warrants.
Johnson was arrested for bail jumping, possession of heroin, resisting/obstructing and two warrants.