MPD: 2 dogs rescued from man who stole them

  Updated
  • 0
MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police rescued two dogs from the man who stole them.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to Fulton Lane near Elgar Lane around 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

A man's neighbors were watching his dogs when the neighbor saw another man take the animals away.

The neighbors called the police, who then tracked the dogs to a home on the city's south side.

Fryer said the suspect was familiar with the dog.

Michael Holton, 73, was arrested for burglary and theft.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

