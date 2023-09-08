MPD: 2 dogs rescued from man who stole them

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police rescued two dogs from the man who stole them.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to Fulton Lane near Elgar Lane around 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
A man's neighbors were watching his dogs when the neighbor saw another man take the animals away.
The neighbors called the police, who then tracked the dogs to a home on the city's south side.
Fryer said the suspect was familiar with the dog.
Michael Holton, 73, was arrested for burglary and theft.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.