MPD: 2 in custody after crashing into squad cars with stolen vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police took two people into custody Tuesday after they were seen sleeping in a stolen vehicle.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Wyoming Way and Dakota Drive around 8:40 a.m.
Fryer said officers deflated the vehicle's tires and woke up the suspects, who then tried to speed away.
The suspects crashed into multiple squad vehicles before crashing along N. Sherman Avenue.
Fryer said a 14-year-old boy then ran away, and police chased him over fences and through yards. He was taken into custody for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding officers. The juvenile also had multiple past police contacts and was wanted on a capias warrant.
The other suspect -- who Fryer identifies as David Wills, 18, of Madison -- stayed in the vehicle and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent. Fryer said Wills has had multiple past police contacts and is a suspect in burglaries throughout Dane County.
Fryer said two loaded handguns were found in the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.