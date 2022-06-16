MPD: 4 of 5 arrested at Marcus Point Cinema were minors

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police are providing new insight into a heavy police presence around a movie theater on the city's west side that led to five people being arrested Wednesday evening.
Previously, MPD said five people ran into the theater from a stolen silver sedan that was involved in a rollover crash on the beltline near Mineral Point Road.
Assistant Chief Brian Austin said in a press conference Thursday that four of the five of the suspects are minors, ages ranging from 14-16 years old; the fifth suspect is 17. The teens hid behind screens in various locations of the theater after buying tickets in what police call an attempt to "blend in."
MPD officers and members of the SWAT team worked together to find the teens using "traditional search methods" and "technological" search methods, such as an interior drones. The teens were taken into custody without incident and were assessed by paramedics due to the crash they had been in. The theater was evacuated while authorities searched for the suspects.
Austin said officers found a loaded handgun in the car, but no weapons were found in the theater.
The MPD Violent Crime Unit is investigating "the possible connection" of this incident with a shooting on Reetz road that took place around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Austin provided no further information on that incident.
"The incident yesterday evening represented a fantastic example of teamwork between MPD patrol personnel, district staff, MPD SWAT resources, and we were also assisted by a crisis negotiator with the Dane County Sheriff's Office who happened to be in the area at the time..." Austin said. "That teamwork allowed for safe resolution, excellent resolution, to a situation that was rather dangerous and pretty chaotic."