MPD: 4 people cited after fight breaks out at east side school

MADISON (WKOW) — Four people were cited after Madison police broke up a fight at an east side school Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers went to Milestone Democratic School on Dairy Drive around 1 p.m. because of a report of an assault.
Officers arrived to find around a dozen people "yelling and threatening each other."
When officers intervened to de-escalate the situation, Fryer said they saw a woman armed with a knife and a teen with a hammer. Officers took the weapons from the area of the fight.
Fryer said a 33-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct while armed. Fryer said they were cited and released.
Fryer said a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were charged with disorderly conduct. Fryer said they were also cited and released.
Officers are reviewing video evidence, and Fryer said more charges are possible in this ongoing case.