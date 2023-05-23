MPD: 62-year-old man arrested after repeatedly stealing copper from Madison construction sites

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man they say has been stealing copper from construction sites since early May.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police worked with a victim to capture the suspect in the act.
On Wednesday, May 17 just before 5 a.m., a repeat victim told police the suspect was inside a construction site on University Avenue.
Police arrived to find the suspect holding a spool of copper wire, arresting him after he tried to run away.
Fryer said Brad Richard Wells, 62, was arrested on 21 charges with repeated modifiers, including 12 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.