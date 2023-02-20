MPD: 64-year-old dies after slipping outside home

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department found nothing suspicious about a 64-year-old man who fell outside his home and later died.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said it happened around 7:25 p.m. Friday on Harley Dr. near Specht Dr.
Fryer said staff members reported the man went outside to smoke. While outside, he fell and was knocked unconscious. It's unclear why he fell, and staff members are unsure if he slipped on ice.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Fryer says his death "appears to be a medical incident."