MPD able to purchase 6 K-9 vests thanks to community help

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thanks to the help of the community, some of the Madison Police K-9's will have new bullet proof vests. Just two weeks ago, police asked for help to fund six vests for the unit.
Officer Eric Disch says the department is very thankful for the donations.
“It's extremely inspiring to know that the community came forward in about less than 36 hours to not only outfit all six dogs and their patrol vests, but now I learned as the campaign had closed, money continued to come in,” Disch said. “Now we are selecting our seventh patrol dog for the unit."
Disch added that the handlers are pretty excited to know that less than six weeks from now, the dogs will be out on the street fully equipped with their K9 Storm vests.